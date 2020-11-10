Lucille Karges

Lucille (Jarosz) Karges

May 18, 1929-November 5, 2020

Lucille (Jarosz) Karges, 91, formerly of Columbus, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

A private mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, without the family present at McKown Funeral Home. Directed Health Measures will be followed. The funeral mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Lucille Marie Karges was born on May 18, 1929, in Tarnov, Nebraska, to Mike and Della (Cochon) Jarosz. She attended St. Michael's School in Tarnov and later received her GED. Lucille was united in marriage to Donald S. Karges on a beautiful fall day on Oct. 11, 1949. They were parents to four daughters. Don and Lucille farmed west of Duncan in Platte County from marriage until retirement and owned a family trucking business, which made many trips to the Omaha Stockyards in South Omaha.