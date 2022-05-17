Lucille Kresha

June 17, 1932 - May 14, 2022

Lucille Kresha, of Columbus, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Isidore Church with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. Visitation continues Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow a luncheon at the Eagles Club at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Lucille Kresha was born June 17, 1932 in Nance County, Nebraska, to Andrew and Kathryn (Gaver) Danielski. She graduated from Monroe High School and went on to receive her teachers certificate. Lucille taught for a short time before becoming a devoted wife and mother. She was married to Charles Kresha on May 14, 1951, in Duncan. Lucille was an avid Husker fan of all sports and of going to the casino. Her family will always remember her deviled eggs. Lucille was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and helped on the county election board.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Michael) Roberts of Goodyear, Arizona; daughter, Andrea "Andi" (Ted) Preister of Norfolk; daughter, Nancy (Michael) Bender of Humphrey; daughter, Julia (Glen) Preister of Humphrey; daughter, Kristi (Jim) Becker of Enola; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; and sister, Irene Kresha of Columbus.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kresha; parents, Andrew and Kathryn Danielski; son, Edward “Eddie” Kresha; daughter, Jacquelyn Kresha; granddaughter, Sarah Reha; grandson, Todd Preister; and brothers, Clarence and Leonard Danielski.