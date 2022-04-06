Lucille Wolf

Lucille Estelle (Walters) Wolf

March 2, 1926 - March 25, 2022

Lucille Estelle (Walters) Wolf was called home to the Lord on March 25, 2022, after 96 memorable years.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8 at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Dawson officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery following the service.

Born March 2, 1926, to Oliver and Ettna (Lindstrum) Walters, Lucille grew up in Columbus, Nebraska, and went on to graduate from Kramer High and attend Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Lucille met the love of her life, George Wolf, who worked as a bank teller at Central National Bank near the office she worked for. Lucille would purposely take her business to George's window at the bank, sparking a loving relationship. Lucille later referred to George as “the most eligible bachelor in Columbus.”

Lucille and George were happily married May 31, 1947, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Lucille and George were blessed with six children: Donald, James, Mark, Robert, Steven and Jeannie. Looking back on their childhood, Lucille and George's children feel thankful that their parents' devotion to faith, hard work ethic and love for family and friends were instilled in them. Following the sudden passing of George in 1972, Lucille demonstrated her indomitable spirit by raising her family on her own for the next 50 years.

Following her time at the office, Lucille would go on to work for the Columbus newspaper writing their social column and later for the Columbus Public School's cafeteria before retiring to Green Valley, Arizona. Lucille's strong sense of independence and love of life kept her active and involved with friends, family and community. Lucille enjoyed volunteering, taking writing classes, going for long walks, swimming and enjoying time with family and friends whenever possible.

Lucille will be remembered for her sweet and caring nature, the immensity of her heart, and 96 years lived so well, all we can say is “oh my!”

She is survived by son, Don Wolf of Eagle Point, Oregon; son, Mark (Bobbi) Wolf of Omaha; son, Steve (Donna) Wolf of Southern Pines, North Carolina; daughter, Jeannie Wolf Lang of Chicago, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Kathy Wolf (Mrs. Robert Wolf) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband, George Wolf; son, James Wolf; son, Robert Wolf; daughter-in-law, Ann Wolf; sister, Davida Johnson; brother, Wendell Walters; sister, Mildred Gamble; sister, Geraldine Gilbert; brother, Richard Walters; and infant brother, Lloyd Walters.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Immanuel Lutheran School, 2865 26th Ave, Columbus, NE 68601

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.