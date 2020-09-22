 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ludvik Husak
View Comments

Ludvik Husak

{{featured_button_text}}

Ludvik Husak

March 16, 1934 – September 19, 2020

Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Isidore Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News