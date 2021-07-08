Luella Fish

Luella Katherine (Heins) Fish
September 14, 1925 - July 4, 2021
Luella Katherine (Heins) Fish died peacefully early July 4, 2021, at The Villa in David City, Nebraska.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the First English Lutheran Church in Rising City, Nebraska.
A viewing will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021.
In lieu of flowers tributes may be sent to First English Lutheran, the Rising City Library or the Rising City Volunteer Fire Department.
