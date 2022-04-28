Luella "Lu" Harper

Luella 'Lu' M. Harper

May 4, 1930 - April 26, 2022

Luella "Lu" M. Harper, 91, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

A private family service will be held on Friday, April 29 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Humphrey City Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page, beginning at 10:25 a.m. on Friday.

Luella “Lu” Mae Harper was born May 4, 1930, in Creston, Nebraska, to Fred and Ida (Marx) Luedtke, joining a blended family of two brothers and two sisters. She graduated from Creston High School and went to work at the Lutheran Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska. On Aug. 18, 1949, Lu was united in marriage to Marvin Harper at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Creston.

Lu was a homemaker and farmer's wife. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Humphrey and enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She and Marvin enjoyed traveling. Later in life, Lu worked at Club 81 in Humphrey. She was an excellent cook and baker. Lu loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and visiting with friends and neighbors.

Lu is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Ron) Schmidt of Humphrey; son, Melvin (Deb) Harper of Humphrey; son, Steve (Ronda Strecker) Harper of Humphrey; grandchildren, Scott (Courtney) Schmidt, Luke (Haley) Schmidt, Chad (Crystal) Harper, Trevor (Jenny Heesacker) Harper, Blake (Abby) Harper, Jessica (Craig) Bender, Jason Harper, Crystal (Gary) Boubin and Cody (Haley) Harper; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ida Luedtke; husband, Marvin Harper; great-grandchild, Logan Schmidt; sisters, Ida Hoesly and Barbara Zessin; and brothers, Ernest Hoesly, Ralph Luedtke, Dale Luedtke and Arnold Luedtke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can may be directed to the Humphrey Public Pool and Humphrey Fire & Rescue Unit.

