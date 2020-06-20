Luella Parry

Luella M. Parry
April 20, 1928-June 17, 2020
Luella M. Parry, 92, of St. Edward, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 22, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, at the church. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Edward Fire Department or the St. Edward Community Building. There will be a video of the service for Luella on her obituary page of our website following the services.
Luella Mae Parry, daughter of Herman and Margaret (Reinke) Schaer, was born on April 20, 1928, in Richland. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's (Shell Creek) Lutheran Church in Columbus. Luella attended grade school in Richland, and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1945.
Luella was united in marriage to David “Buster” W. Parry in Marysville, Kansas on Dec. 26, 1946. The couple made their home on a farm in Platte County. They continued living on the farm until 1984, when they moved into St. Edward following Buster's diagnosis with cancer. During farm life, Luella canned vegetables from the garden, raised and butchered chickens, baked – she was a great cook, and sewed and mended clothes for nearly everyone around. She enjoyed going on gambling bus trips and is remembered for mending the American flags that were flown during Memorial Day. Luella also enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, as well as going to Germany and Switzerland – the country that her dad came from when he was a boy.
Luella was a member of St. Ansgar (Rosenburg) Lutheran Church for many years, and later became a member of the United Methodist Church when she moved into St. Edward. She was also a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as president, volunteered to help with the blood mobile, Meals-on-Wheels, and helped with many funeral lunches.
Luella is survived by her children: Gene (Dolores) Parry of Columbus, Dick Parry of Denver, Diane Odgaard (life partner J.J. Vanderloop) of Cedar Rapids, Ron Parry of Genoa; nine grandchildren: Nick, Bryan, Jessica, Jennifer, Luke, Zach, Paul, Darlene and Brent; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Kenny (Rogene) Schaer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buster; brothers, Marvin Schaer and Duane Schaer; sister, Evelyn (Lavern) Saafeld; brother-in-law, Robert Parry; sister-in-law, Marjorie Nyffler; daughter-in-law, Lisa Parry; son-in-law, Michael Odgaard; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dave and Martha Parry.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward
