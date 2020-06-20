Luella Parry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luella M. Parry

April 20, 1928-June 17, 2020

Luella M. Parry, 92, of St. Edward, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 22, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, at the church. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Edward Fire Department or the St. Edward Community Building. There will be a video of the service for Luella on her obituary page of our website following the services.

Luella Mae Parry, daughter of Herman and Margaret (Reinke) Schaer, was born on April 20, 1928, in Richland. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's (Shell Creek) Lutheran Church in Columbus. Luella attended grade school in Richland, and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1945.