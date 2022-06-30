Luetta Lund

Luetta J. Lund

October 31, 1932 - June 28, 2022

Luetta J. Lund, 89, of rural Genoa, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab Center.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Luke's-UCC in Columbus with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at St. Luke's-UCC. Interment is in Valley View Cemetery in Genoa.

Luetta was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Columbus, the daughter of Milton and Mary (Nyffeler) Blaser. She attended Duncan schools and married Warren Lund on July 28, 1953. Luetta was a member of St. Luke's-UCC. Luetta was an excellent cook, providing her family and friends with her gifts of food.

Surviving are her husband, Warren Lund of Genoa; daughter, Sheila Lund of Columbus; son, Steve (Joetta) Lund of Genoa; daughter-in-law, Dolly Lund-Collins of Canistota, South Dakota; seven grandchildren, Rihannon (John) Delle, Carey (Jeremy) Hofmeister, Travis (Eden) Lund, Clinton (Amanda) Lund, Colleen (Clint) Christensen, Troy (Lisa) Lund and Rachelle (Tye) Ochsner; 15 great-grandchildren, Jayden and Gabe Delle; Lane, Kade, Tate, and Alexis Lund; Gracie, Evie, and Brock Hofmeister; Ava, Augie, and Andi Lu Christensen; Ayla Lund; Ollie and Gus Ochsner; and sister, Marian Nelson of Columbus.

Luetta is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Mary Blaser; son, Scott Lund; brother, Kenneth Blaser; and granddaughter, Lesley Lynn Lund.

Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's-UCC.

McKown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.