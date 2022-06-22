Lueva Hellbusch

Lueva Sander Hellbusch

November 14, 1926 - June 19, 2022

Lueva Sander Hellbusch, 95, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus, with the Rev. Jim Gruber officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Lueva was born Nov. 14, 1926, to Albert and Elsa Lueschen Saalfeld in rural Platte County. She was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church by the Rev. Kuehnart on Dec. 12, 1926, and confirmed by the Rev. Theo Harms on May 5, 1940. She attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran School for six years and District 10 for two years. She graduated from Kramer High in Columbus in 1944 where she was secretary of the senior class. After graduation, Lueva was employed at Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Central National Bank.

Lueva was united in marriage to Melvin Sander on Dec. 29, 1946, at Christ Lutheran Church. To this union eight children were born: Cheryl, Lee, Sue, Daryl, Joy, Todd, Kip and Ryan. Melvin preceded her in death on June 14, 1989.

Lueva was a homemaker and beginning in 1967, had an Amway business out of her home for 55 years. She treasured the many new friends she made in this business. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and held various offices in Walther League, PTL, Growth for Both, Ladies Aid and LWML. She also served on Altar Guild, Evangelist Committee and Lay Shepherd for many years and babysat for the “Mops” group at Peace Lutheran for six years.

Lueva loved working with flowers and, in past years, had a large garden. She liked to fill her shelves with canned fruits and every kind of pickled cucumbers and although she shared her cold-water dill pickle recipe with others, they never tasted exactly like hers! She always had brownies and her special coffee cake ready to serve when family stopped by. The coffee cake recipe has been passed down, even to the great-granddaughters. When she could, she enjoyed attending activities and events of her children, grand and great-grandchildren.

On Dec. 31, 1992, Lueva married Ruben Hellbusch. Ruben passed away on March 17, 2015.

Lueva is survived by her son, Lee (Deb) Sander of Columbus; daughter, Sue (Shannon) Cole of Columbus; son, Daryl (Penny) Sander of Platte Center; daughter, Joy (Ken Zimmer) of Duncan; son, Todd (Cheryl) Sander of Columbus; son, Kip Sander of Eagan, Minnesota; and son, Ryan (Terri) Sander of Davey; 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Nancy (Roger) Gehring of Columbus; step-daughter, Bev (Milt) Pfeifer of Norfolk; step-daughter-in-law, Lynn Hellbusch of Bellwood; six step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Sander of Columbus; brother, Richard (Hazel) Saalfeld of Columbus; brother, Arden (Nancy) Saalfeld of Columbus; sister-in-law, Elna Saalfeld of Lincoln; and special cousin, Luther Bakenhus.

Lueva was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Sander; infant daughter, Cheryl Sander; brother, Ted Saalfeld; second husband, Ruben Hellbusch; step-son, Rick Hellbusch; step-grandson, Todd Gehring; and step-great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Caldwell.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church, donor or family choice.

