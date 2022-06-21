 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lueva Hellbusch

Lueva Sander Hellbusch

Age 95

Lueva Sander Hellbusch, 95, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, with Pastor Jim Gruber officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church, donor or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com

