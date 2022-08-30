Lux Classen

Lux Michael Classen

Lux Michael Classen, infant son of Trent and Brenna (Bender) Classen, was delivered into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 12.5 miles North of Columbus, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at 4 p.m.

Besides his parents, Lux is survived by his sisters, Rozlyn and Rawlings; and grandparents, Tonya (Kris) Folken of Creston, Craig and Jessica Bender of Columbus, and Mike and Sandy Classen of Humphrey.

