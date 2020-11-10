Lyle Christensen

Lyle E. Christensen

April 5,1928 - November 8, 2020

Lyle E. Christensen, 92, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital surrounded by his family.

A private family service will be held at the Gass Haney Funeral Home with interment in the Columbus Cemetery.

Lyle was born to Ernest and Carrie (Christensen) Christensen on April 5, 1928, near St. Edward, Nebraska. He received his education from rural Boone and Platte County schools and schools in Newman Grove, Monroe, and Columbus.

On Nov. 7, 1948, he and Sylvia Burmeister of Carthage, South Dakota, were joined in marriage at United Lutheran Church in Columbus. Lyle passed one day after their 72nd wedding anniversary. To this union, three children were born: Clifford (Kathy) of Genoa, Nebraska, Julie of Omaha, and Steven of Columbus.

Lyle began working at an early age for Jackson Laundry and Dry Cleaning and a lasting friendship was established with the Jackson family. In 1960, Lyle and Sylvia established A-1 Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners. He was known for his work ethic and honest, friendly business practices. He developed a loyal customer base. He retired from the business in 1990.