Lynn Tredway

February 11, 1926 - March 14, 2022

Lynn Tredway passed away in her home with family by her side on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Aurora.

Lynn Tredway was born in Columbus on Feb. 11, 1926. Growing up in Columbus, she was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and attended the grade school there. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1944, where she and her future husband were high school sweethearts. She married Eugene “Gene” L. Tredway, Jr. on Dec. 8, 1944 when he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy. Subsequently, they lived in Charleston, South Carolina; Oakland, California; and were in Brooklyn, New York when WWII ended. After the war, they came back to Nebraska and lived in Columbus until 1953 when they and their four children moved to Aurora.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Tredway in December 1963; her brother, Harry in 1999; and close relatives and friends. She is survived by four children, Lynda Tredway, Lora Tredway (John Gregg), Skip (Mirm) Tredway and Liza Tredway; three grandchildren' and three great-grandchildren.

Lynn and Gene Tredway farmed south of Aurora starting in 1953; she managed the farm since her husband's death in 1963. One of Lynn's joys in life was supporting her children's activities in school and 4-H. She was proud of their life and career accomplishments. An avid sports fan, she followed Aurora and Nebraska teams and particularly enjoyed the UNL women's volleyball team. She built and lived in her home in Aurora since mid-1965. She saw the Aurora community as a supportive place where neighbors helped neighbors and a wonderful place to raise a family. Her many friends and neighbors found her always ready to have a conversation and relished her perseverance and spunk. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and Altar Society.

The visitation will be held from 6:30 - 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18 at the Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. For those who want to share memories of Lynn, we welcome your sharing of stories and memories at the visitation service. On Saturday, March 19, the rosary will precede the funeral Mass and be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora (rosary at 10 and services at 10:30). Burial at Aurora Cemetery, followed by lunch in the church hall. Condolences may be sent to 1308-19th St. Aurora, NE 68818 or may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com. Memorial donations can be made to Breast Cancer Action at bcaction.org/ways-to-give.

We trust that those attending either service wear a mask if they have not been vaccinated.