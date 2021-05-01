Mabel F. Eilers
February 23, 1924 – April 23, 2021
Mabel F. Eilers, 97, of Mesa, Arizona, died on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Services were held on April 30 at Eternal Life Lutheran Church in Mesa, with the Rev. Steven Resner officiating.
Mabel Florence Petersen was born on Feb. 23, 1924, in Platte Center, Nebraska to Carsten and Alvina (Hoefelman) Petersen. She graduated high school in Platte Center and attended Wayne State College. During WWII, Mabel worked at the Martin Bomber Plant near Omaha, Nebraska. She married Henry E. (Hank) Eilers on Oct. 24, 1945, in Platte Center. They made their home in Columbus, Nebraska, until 1982 when they retired to Mesa, Arizona.
Mabel was an Avon representative and made new friends with her customers. She enjoyed annual family camping trips to national parks in the west, especially when her children were young. After they retired, Mabel was an avid passenger behind her husband as he rode his motorcycle. She was a member of Eternal Life Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.
Mabel is survived by one daughter, LaVonne Tiaden of Blaine, Minnesota; one son, David Eilers of Gurnee, Illinois; three grandchildren, the Rev. Kevin Tiaden of Bloomington, Minnesota, Ryan Tiaden of Yuma, Arizona, and Stephanie Tiaden Pacchiarotti of Orange, California; seven great-grandchildren, Alex, Tricia and Sophia Tiaden of Bloomington, Minnesota, Zander and Avery Tiaden of Yuma, Arizona, and Lily and Jacob Pacchiarotti of Orange, California; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; sisters, Edna (Harold) Loseke and Ruby (Victor) Johnson; brother, Melvin (Lucille) Petersen; nephew, Dean Johnson; and great-niece, Laurie Nielsen-Singer.
Memorials may be made to Eternal Life Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona, or to The Orphan Grain Train by visiting ogt.orgonate.