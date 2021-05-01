Mabel F. Eilers

February 23, 1924 – April 23, 2021

Mabel F. Eilers, 97, of Mesa, Arizona, died on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Services were held on April 30 at Eternal Life Lutheran Church in Mesa, with the Rev. Steven Resner officiating.

Mabel Florence Petersen was born on Feb. 23, 1924, in Platte Center, Nebraska to Carsten and Alvina (Hoefelman) Petersen. She graduated high school in Platte Center and attended Wayne State College. During WWII, Mabel worked at the Martin Bomber Plant near Omaha, Nebraska. She married Henry E. (Hank) Eilers on Oct. 24, 1945, in Platte Center. They made their home in Columbus, Nebraska, until 1982 when they retired to Mesa, Arizona.

Mabel was an Avon representative and made new friends with her customers. She enjoyed annual family camping trips to national parks in the west, especially when her children were young. After they retired, Mabel was an avid passenger behind her husband as he rode his motorcycle. She was a member of Eternal Life Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.