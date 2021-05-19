Madeline Niemeyer

December 4, 1928 - May 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Friday at the church. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Madeline R. (Pitzl) Niemeyer was born Dec. 4, 1928, to John and Mary (Kaiser) Pitzl. She worked at the Bemis Bag Company before marrying and moving to the St. Bernard, Nebraska, area. She and Carrol raised 14 children. She was an active member of Lindsay Holy Family Parish and school for many years. Madeline was a creative, talented soul and lived a rich full life. She was an artist, seamstress, quilter, crafter, homemaker and mother. She was a strong advocate of higher education and guided each of her children toward completing a college degree. She loved to talk about politics and issues of the day. Madeline was very knowledgeable about football and was renowned as the family armchair quarterback. She will be greatly missed.