Madelyn Larea Kuska

November 11, 1924 - April 9, 2023

Madelyn Larea Kuska, 98, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away April 9, 2023.

Born Nov. 11, 1924, in rural Lancaster County, Nebraska, to Elmer and Zelma (Retzlaff) Francke.

Madelyn was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Walton and Immanuel Lutheran Church, Columbus. She was administrative assistant for her husband's business, Frank C. Kuska Consulting Engineer.

Family members include her daughter Kathy Mueller, Lincoln; grandchildren Kristine (Greg) MacKinnon, Denver, Colorado; and Tom (Meghan) Mueller, Lincoln; great-grandchildren Tavin and Stuart McKinnon; and T.J., Blake, and Micah Mueller.

Preceded in death by her husband Frank.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5315 S. 162nd, Walton.

Visitation with family present from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St., Lincoln.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Trinity Lutheran Church, 5315 S. 162nd, Walton, NE 68461.

