 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Magdalene "Maggie" Rath

  • 0

Magdalene C. "Maggie" Rath

Age 86

Magdalene C. "Maggie" Rath, 86, of Norfolk, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Father Gregory Carl officiated the service. Interment was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the rosary service beginning at 7 p.m.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News