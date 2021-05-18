Marcel Giroux

Marcel Francis (Frank) Giroux
October 5, 1931 - April 30, 2021
Marcel Francis (Frank) Giroux, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 3210 30th St. in Columbus, where he was a member. Pastor Thomas "Bucky" Erwin will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. followed by a service and military honors by American Legion Post #84. Marcel will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date.
Marcel was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Watertown, Connecticut, a son of the late Ernest and Marguerite (Desruisseaux) Giroux. He joined the U.S. Army in 1949, with multiple tours in Japan, Korea and Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne and Military Police, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major in 1971.
In 1957, Marcel was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Rosa (Horne). Returning to civilian life, he supervised the Parks and Recreation Department in Fayetteville, North Carolina, retiring in 1995 with 24 years of service.
In 2003, he moved to Columbus to be near his daughter Lela and family. He loved being involved with his three grandsons, renovating the home he moved to the farm and watching golf, as well as being an American history buff. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Hartman Post #84, serving as post commander for two terms where he acquired many brothers and friends.
Left to cherish Marcel's memory are his daughter, Lela (Tim) Mohrmann of Columbus; three grandsons, Jarrett (Amanda) Mohrmann of Omaha, Kyle Mohrmann of Lincoln and Justin Mohrmann of Columbus; sister, Sylvia Brockman and brother, Donald Giroux both of Woodbury, Connecticut; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Marcel was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa; his sister, Georgette Giroux; and two brothers, Andre Giroux and Robert Giroux.
Marcel lived in many places and had many homes. Thank you to the staff and residents of Prairie Village Retirement Center for making his final home a special one.
Contributions in his memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Legion, Hartman Post 84. 2263 3rd Ave., Columbus, NE 68601.
