Marcel Giroux

Marcel Francis (Frank) Giroux

October 5, 1931 - April 30, 2021

Marcel Francis (Frank) Giroux, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 3210 30th St. in Columbus, where he was a member. Pastor Thomas "Bucky" Erwin will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. followed by a service and military honors by American Legion Post #84. Marcel will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date.

Marcel was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Watertown, Connecticut, a son of the late Ernest and Marguerite (Desruisseaux) Giroux. He joined the U.S. Army in 1949, with multiple tours in Japan, Korea and Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne and Military Police, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major in 1971.

In 1957, Marcel was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Rosa (Horne). Returning to civilian life, he supervised the Parks and Recreation Department in Fayetteville, North Carolina, retiring in 1995 with 24 years of service.