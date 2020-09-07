Marcella Bahns
April 4, 1930-September 5, 2020
Marcella Bahns, 90, of Schuyler, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, where she resided for the past two years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, celebrant. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with no family present, at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, with a 10 a.m. rosary at the church. Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Marcy requested memorials to the Colfax County Senior Center.
Kracl Funeral Chapel - Schuyler
