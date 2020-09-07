 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marcella Bahns
View Comments

Marcella Bahns

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Marcella Bahns

April 4, 1930-September 5, 2020

Marcella Bahns, 90, of Schuyler, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, where she resided for the past two years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, celebrant. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with no family present, at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, with a 10 a.m. rosary at the church. Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Marcy requested memorials to the Colfax County Senior Center.

Kracl Funeral Chapel - Schuyler

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News