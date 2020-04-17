Marcella Fichtl

Marcella Alice (Jindra) Fichtl
December 11, 1933-April 14, 2020
Marcella Alice (Jindra) Fichtl of Norfolk, died peacefully at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 86.
A monitored visitation (limit 10 people at a time) will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, at Miller Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are suggested to New Zion Presbyterian Church.
Marcella was born on Dec. 11, 1933, in rural Stanton County, to Adolph and Lillian (Cerny) Jindra. She attended District 40 Country School until eighth grade, at which time she discontinued her education so that she could stay home and help care for her siblings following her mother's kidney surgery. Once her mother was healed, Marcella entered the workforce, moving to Fremont for five years to work as a nanny for a banker, hosting dinner parties and caring for his two little boys. She then moved to Columbus with her sister, Viola, where she had planned to take a job at the hospital until she met her husband, Joseph Ficthl. The two were wed on Feb. 9, 1956, and together they welcomed three children, Rodney, Nancy and Connie. For a short time following their wedding, Marcy worked at the chicken factory in Columbus, but soon quit that job to help Joe work the farm. Marcy milked the cows, tended to the chickens, and helped put up hay, all while caring for not only their three children, but her siblings Ron and Shirley as well.
In 1985, Joe and Marcy moved to Norfolk where she began working for Lynn & Sons in the bakery department. It didn't take her long to make manager and she maintained that position for 10 years until she retired at the age of 62.
Marcy always enjoyed baking and tending to a large garden, but she loved her flowers and taking family vacations most of all. She was a lifetime member of the New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.
Marcella is survived by her husband, Joseph Fichtl of Norfolk; daughter, Connie (Alvin) Bayer of Clarkson; two granddaughters, Amanda Bayer of Clarkson and Jessica (Andy) Evans of Pierce; son-in-law, Greg Wylie of Pilger; grandson, Kyle Wylie of Pilger; three sisters: Viola Suchan of Columbus, Betty Hledik of Columbus and Shirley (Dean) Brabec of Columbus; two brothers, Adolph (Mary) Jindra of Schuyler and Ronald (Marilyn) Jindra of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Jindra of Fort Madison, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her son, Rodney Fichtl; daughter, Nancy Wylie; great-granddaughter, Andrea Evans; parents, Adolph and Lillian Jindra; four sisters: Alma (Adolph) Podany, Ruth (Carl) Seburg, Doris (Gary) McDonald, and Mildred Jindra; three brothers: Robert Jindra, Alden (Marilyn) Jindra and Richard (Myrtle) Jindra; two brothers-in-law, Charles Suchan and Ken Hledik; sister-in-law, Delores (Adolph) Kudera; niece, Cindy Podany; and nephews, Dave Podany and Troy Jindra.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.