Marcella Fichtl

Marcella Alice (Jindra) Fichtl

December 11, 1933-April 14, 2020

Marcella was born on Dec. 11, 1933, in rural Stanton County, to Adolph and Lillian (Cerny) Jindra. She attended District 40 Country School until eighth grade, at which time she discontinued her education so that she could stay home and help care for her siblings following her mother's kidney surgery. Once her mother was healed, Marcella entered the workforce, moving to Fremont for five years to work as a nanny for a banker, hosting dinner parties and caring for his two little boys. She then moved to Columbus with her sister, Viola, where she had planned to take a job at the hospital until she met her husband, Joseph Ficthl. The two were wed on Feb. 9, 1956, and together they welcomed three children, Rodney, Nancy and Connie. For a short time following their wedding, Marcy worked at the chicken factory in Columbus, but soon quit that job to help Joe work the farm. Marcy milked the cows, tended to the chickens, and helped put up hay, all while caring for not only their three children, but her siblings Ron and Shirley as well.