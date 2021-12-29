Marcella "Marcy" Kuhn

Marcella "Marcy" Mae Kuhn

April 21, 1927 - December 25, 2021

Marcella "Marcy" Mae Kuhn, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at david place in David City, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time all at the funeral home.

Marcella Mae Kuhn was born April 21, 1927, in Columbus, Nebraska, the daughter of Ray and Mabel (Vincent) Drummond. She attended Columbus Public Schools and on May 15, 1943, was united in marriage to Eugene Kuhn in York, Nebraska. Marcy was a homemaker while Gene was deployed during World War II as a member of the United States military. Upon Gene's return, the couple settled in Fullerton, Nebraska, where they farmed and worked days at Becton Dickinson in Columbus. In the late 1950s the family moved to Columbus where they operated Cozy Corner and later Kuhn Oil before retiring. During their retirement years, Marcy and Gene enjoyed traveling, working in her flower gardens and spending time with family.

Marcy was active in several organizations over the years. She served as president of the American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and District #15 VFW Auxiliary, commander of DAVA, chapeau of 8 & 40, president of AARP, Izaak Walton, Immanuel Country Ladies Aid and a member of the Eagles Auxiliary. Marcy was also active at the Columbus Senior Center for several years.

Marcy is survived by her daughter, Joanne Lukert of David City; daughter, Sharon (Jim) Resh of Silver Creek; son, Eugene (Deb) Kuhn of Gautier, Mississippi; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Donald Drummond of Omaha; brother, Fred (Pat) Drummond of Hastings; brother, Gary (Cindy) Hiermeier of Columbus; sister, Shirley Phillips of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Drummond, Mabel Drummond Hiermeier, and Clarence Hiermeier; husband, Gene Kuhn; daughter, Deanna Wolfe; granddaughter, Charlene Keyhan; son-in-law, Darrell Lukert; sisters, Mary Lou Chabot and Luella Farnam; and brothers, Melvin Drummond, Ernie Drummond, George Drummond and William Hiermeier.

Memorials may be directed to those of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com