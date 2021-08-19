 Skip to main content
Marcelline Foltz
Age 85

Marcelline Foltz, 85, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. The visitation will continue from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com

