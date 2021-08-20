Marcelline Foltz

Marcelline Anna Foltz

July 20, 1936 - August 18, 2021

Marcelline Anna Foltz, 85, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the church, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the church.

Marcelline Anna Foltz was born on July 20, 1936, in Colfax County, Nebraska, to Carl and Emma (Menke) Schroeder. She started school at age 4, attended country school and graduated from Leigh High School in 1953 at the age of 16. On Feb. 27, 1960, Marcelline was united in marriage to Mark Foltz at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey and the couple was blessed with seven children. Marcelline worked alongside Mark on the farm as well as doing the farm bookwork.