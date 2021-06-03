 Skip to main content
Marcia Augustine
Marcia Augustine

Marcia Lou Augustine

Age 89

Marcia Lou Augustine, 89, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at the Osceola Good Samaritan Society.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Osceola with the Rev. Thomas Au officiating, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Cards may be directed to the family at 101 South Walnut, Shelby, NE 68662.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

dubasfuneralhome.com

