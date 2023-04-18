Marcia Marie Kuper Yochum

December 7, 1944 - April 8, 2023

Marcia Marie Kuper Yochum passed away April 8, 2023, after a year-long struggle with cancer.

She was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of Herbert Kuper and Marie (Bay) Kuper. After completing high school in Columbus, Nebraska, she obtained her nursing degree from Nebraska College of Nursing in Omaha. She held nursing positions and nursing related positions in Omaha and Ogallala, Nebraska, Clinton, Iowa and Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

She married David Yochum on Jan. 29, 1972. She considered her husband of 50+ years as a man of many hats literally and figuratively. She shared, he was often willing to engage in a variety of projects including, lightheartedly, "my quirky personality." She was a member of the United Church of Christ, having been past moderator of the Nebraska Conference. She was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, AAUW (American Association of University Women) and the Fontana (Wisconsin) Garden Club. Marcia often said that in her associations, there were many remarkable role models in each group. While husband David was executive director of Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater, the Yochum family presented over 15 Christmas programs on Christmas morning for any Fairhaven residents willing to view the serious and not so serious skits. Marcia enjoyed themes, (often whimsical), decorating for various occasions. Marcia said she would like to be remembered as an Appeciator of People and Life.

"I am amazed at people's stories, both sad and glad. Many people have used their happenings to become stronger people."

Over the years Marcia became increasingly more appreciative of God's Nature and the magic of everyday objects and happenings. Marcia tried to follow her deceased nephew's philosophy of being more fascinated than fearful of the world. Marcia enjoyed reading, trekking, "splashing at the aquatic center," traveling and engaging in continuing education events.

Marcia is survived by her husband, David; children: Steven (Sarah) of Chanhassen, Minnesota, their children Simone and Finn. Also, son Jeff (Angie) of Muskego, Wisconsin, and their twins Winston and Zoey, and infant son Cooper. She is also survived by her sister, Karlyn Carson of Studio City, California; sister-in-law Lea Kuper of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; niece Leigh Anne (Dave) Koehler of Papillion, Nebraska; and their daughter Meredith; niece Michelle Kuper of Pasadena, California; and brother-in-law Dan (Jan) Yochum of Congress, Arizona.

Preceded in death were her parents; her brother David Kuper of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and nephew Ryan Kuper of Pasadena, California.

Memorial Service for Marcia will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ 133 S. Franklin St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Friends may call at the church from noon until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.

Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.