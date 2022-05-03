Mardell (Schellpeper) Robinson

Mardell Eileen (Schellpeper) Robinson

November 23, 1932 - April 17, 2022

Mardell Eileen (Schellpeper) Robinson, 89, (formerly of Columbus, Nebraska) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Mission At Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton, Nebraska, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mardell was born Nov. 23, 1932, in Hoskins, Nebraska, to Arthur W. Schellpeper and Helen B. (Marotz) Schellpeper. She attended grade school in Stanton, Nebraska, and was a 1950 graduate of Stanton High School. She attended Midland College and Wayne State Teachers College, graduating in 1952. She later taught third grade in Hooper, Nebraska.

Mardell married her high school sweetheart Daryl Eugene Robinson on Dec. 27, 1953, in Stanton. They were married 60 years and were blessed with three children.

In later years Mardell also worked for Tasty Toppings, Columbus Motors and for 28 years found great joy as an Avon representative. She won numerous awards and cherished the countless relationships she built through the years.

She was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Mardell loved to spend time with her family, enjoyed decorating for every occasion, tending to her yard, attending local dances and watching Husker football. She was known for her spunk, great eye for fashion and was the epitome of "buy the shoes (in every color) and eat the cake!"

Mardell is survived by her children, Terry E. (Tetyana) Robinson, Tamara (Tami) L. (Curt) Christensen and Todd W. Robinson; grandchildren, Chadwyn (Kelly) Frink, Jenissa (Allen) Meredith, Kaylie (Luis) Gomez, Adrianne (Michael) Lescanic, Noelle (Tom) Crawford and Erica (Tom) Stranik; and great-grandchildren, Kyler Bartlett, Presley Frink, Dylan Frink, Kanon Bartlett, Michael Todd Lescanic, Austin Crawford, Alyssa Crawford, Gavin Stranik, Keira Crawford and Cooper Stranik.

Mardell was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl E. Robinson; parents, Arthur and Helen Schellpeper; brother, Stanley Schellpepper; and sister, Janet Hinkeldey.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com