Margaret L. Grubaugh

March 21, 1934-April 23, 2020

Margaret Grubaugh, 86, of David City, died April 23, 2020 at david place in David City.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., with a 9:30 a.m. rosary, all at the church. Committal will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, David City. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to david place.

Margaret is survived by daughters, Connie Perry of David City and Jeannie (Steve) Ienn of Columbus; sons: Ken Grubaugh of Howell, Michigan, Paul (Deb) Grubaugh, Carey (Tonya) both of Platte Center, Corey (Stacey) Grubaugh of Columbus, Tom (Kim) Grubaugh of David City; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Marie Still; brothers: Bernard, Eugene and Arthur Kohn; sisters-in-law, Irene Anderson and Doris Stoll; and many extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann (Paul) Day; and two brothers, Joseph and Robert.