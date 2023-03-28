Margaret Magorien

Margaret Magorien, owner of Mother Nature’s Emporium, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully in her home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2023.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Ulffers. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Private family interment will be in the Mission Hills Congregational Cemetery in Mission Hills, South Dakota. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Margaret was born to Ray and Marie Magorien in Yankton, South Dakota. Margaret grew up being one of seven children on a farm outside of Yankton where her love for nature and living a healthy lifestyle began. Through her life, Margaret’s faith continued to flourish and she was able to immerse in the Christian community.

Margaret’s passion for promoting healthy foods and living continued as she began her career working in a health food store in Yankton, South Dakota. In 1979, Margaret followed her calling and entrepreneurship spirit of starting her own health food business which led her to Columbus, Nebraska.

She was a beloved child of God, an extremely accomplished business owner, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend who used her God-given talents to help others.

Margaret will be dearly missed by loved ones, who can rest in knowing that she is at peace with her Creator.

She is survived by her three sisters, Joann Dressen, Linda Luken and Louis Holgate; four children, Mikal Stuelpnagel, Curtis Stuelpnagel, Tad Stuelpnagel (son) daughter-in-law Rebecca Stuelpnagel, Melissa Spearman (daughter) son-in-law, Jay Spearman; grandchildren, JD Knight, Mikal Stuelpnagel Jr., Amanda Stuelpnagel, David Stuelpnagel, Joy Stuelpnagel, Stephen Stuelpnagel, Danny Stuelpnagel, Gabriel Stuelpnagel, Aiden Stuelpnagel, Maddie Stuelpnagel, Austin Asche, Hanna Spearman; numerous nieces and nephews and many great-grandchildren.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Marie Magorien; her brother, Lyle Magorien; her sisters, Janet Schuff, Ilene Hamburg and Mary Magorien.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to those of the family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com