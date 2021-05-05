Margaret Margie Coffin

Margaret (Margie) Lucille Coffin

August 17, 1919 - May 3, 2021

Margaret (Margie) Lucille Coffin, 101, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Margie was born to Christian and Margaret Zybach Schupbach on Aug. 17, 1919, on the family farm in Platte County. She married Roy E Coffin on May 26, 1941, and to this union four children were born: Gary, Ron, Pat and Kathy. She was a homemaker who enjoyed time spent with her family and friends, card playing and gardening. She was a member of St Luke's United Church of Christ for 101 years.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Alyce) Coffin of Newburgh, Indiana; son, Ron (Peg) Coffin of Shelby, Nebraska; daughter, Kathy (Mike) Bock of Columbus, Nebraska; and eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Roy in 2012; her daughter, Patricia; and nine brothers and sisters.