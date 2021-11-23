Margaret McCracken
Age 96
Margaret McCracken, 96, of Rising City, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Seward.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Rising City. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the church. Burial will be in Circle Mound Cemetery in rural Rising City.
In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials can be made to family wishes.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.