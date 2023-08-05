Margaret ‘Margie' Miksch

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation is Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a 5 pm vigil service, all being held at the Church. Interment is in St. Patrick/ St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in rural Platte Center.

Margaret “Margie” Miksch, age 89, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab. Margie, the daughter of Albert and Alice (Purchal) Miksch, was a lifelong resident of the Platte Center area. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Platte Center.

Contracting polio the summer of 1946, she spent 20 months in the polio ward of St. Joseph's Hospital in Omaha. Having reached her limit of recovery, she returned home to her parent's home and began her life of service to others. Because of her upbeat positive attitude and great faith in God, people did not see her as being handicapped. She served her family, church, and community, especially school children.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; brother John and sister; and sister Mary Viola (Barbara).

She is survived by a sister, Mary E. Reinig (Betty); brother, Father Joseph Miksch; and many nieces and nephews.