Margaret Noll

September 4, 1932 - March 14, 2022

Margaret Noll, aged 89 years, 6 months and 10 days, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital with her family by her side.

Memorial services are at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment is in Greenwood Cemetery in York.

Margaret Noll was born Sept. 4, 1932, to Bryce and Amelia (Opitz) Tracy in Bradshaw, Nebraska. She graduated from Bradshaw High School. After graduating, she attended York College, where she met the love of her life, William Noll. The couple were united in marriage on a VERY hot July 13, 1952, in Bradshaw and were blessed with a loving marriage for almost 70 years. Margaret was a homemaker, a role she took very seriously. She enjoyed crocheting afghans and doilies, baking, traveling and cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She loved spending time with her family, especially hosting family gatherings on holidays. Margaret was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbus.

Margaret is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Noll of Columbus; daughter, M. Suzanne (Patrick) Meysenburg of David City; daughter, Tracy (David) Enholm of Omaha; sister-in-law, Esther Tracy of Parker, Colorado; six grandchildren, Bryce (Tina) Noll, Jennifer Meysenburg, Ben (Nicole) Noll, Sarah Meysenburg, Joshua Enholm and Abigail Enholm; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Margaret Balsillie; two great-grandsons on the way; and dog, Tilly.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, William B. Noll; and five brothers.

Memorials may be made to the family for a later designation.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.