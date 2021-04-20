Margaret Nosal

August 16, 1929 - April 16, 2021

Margaret Nosal, 91, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Friday morning from 9:30 am until service time at St. Bonaventure Church. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. The funeral Mass and vigil will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Margaret Anne Nosal was born Aug. 16, 1929, to Albert and Pauline (Merz) Melliger in Columbus. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1946. After graduating, Marge went to work for JCPenney and Nebraska Telephone Company. While working, she met her husband, Richard Nosal. The couple was united in marriage on May 16, 1950, in St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. To this union, her three children were born.