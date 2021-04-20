Margaret Nosal
August 16, 1929 - April 16, 2021
Margaret Nosal, 91, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Friday morning from 9:30 am until service time at St. Bonaventure Church. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. The funeral Mass and vigil will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Margaret Anne Nosal was born Aug. 16, 1929, to Albert and Pauline (Merz) Melliger in Columbus. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1946. After graduating, Marge went to work for JCPenney and Nebraska Telephone Company. While working, she met her husband, Richard Nosal. The couple was united in marriage on May 16, 1950, in St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. To this union, her three children were born.
Marge was lifelong member of St. Bonaventure Church, where she was actively involved in Ladies of the Lord, Legion of Mary (Auxiliary), Christian Women, and in serving funeral dinners and helping at the school and the church office. She was an active in the Golden Debs Club (formerly Perky Debs Extension Club), was a Girl and Boy Scouts Leader, the Platte County Historical Society and an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Marge had several different hobbies she enjoyed, which included walking with her lady friends, traveling, dancing, swimming, sewing, crocheting, crafts, baking cinnamon rolls and pies and collecting rosaries. Her greatest joy was spending time with those who she loved, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marge is survived by her husband, Rich Nosal of Columbus; her daughter, Sharon Robbins of Unionville, Missouri, son, Darold Nosal of Columbus; son, Lester (Terri) Nosal of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Warren (Barb), Carroll (Doris), Milton and Joseph Melliger; and two sisters, Doris Clemons and Paula Mae Melliger.
Memorials are suggested to St. Bonaventure Church.