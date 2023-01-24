Margie Leslie

January 22, 1929 - January 21, 2023

Margie Leslie, 93, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, one day before her birthday, at her home at Cottonwood.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Margie was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Fullerton, Nebraska, to Leland and Lela (Simmons) Small. The family moved to Columbus where Margie graduated from Kramer High School in 1947. On Jan. 1, 1948, in a double wedding, Margie was united in marriage to Winfred Leslie. The couple made Columbus their home where they raised their four children. Margie was an excellent seamstress and sewed many of her children's clothes. She loved her flower gardens and collecting antiques. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Marsha Brenneise of Lincoln; son, Randy Leslie of Columbus; daughter, Jan (Mike) Loeffler of Columbus; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Lela Small; husband, Winfred Leslie; son, Kevin Leslie; and brother, Richard Small.

Memorials are suggested to Platte County Humane Society/Paws & Claws.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com