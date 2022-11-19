Marguerite Hassenstab

Marguerite Adele Hassenstab

April 24, 1926 - November 17, 2022

Marguerite Adele Hassenstab, 96, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. vigil service to follow, all at St. Francis Church. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in St. Francis Cemetery.

Marguerite Adele Hassenstab was born on April 24, 1926, to Patrick and Antonette (Fangman) Kelly and passed away on Nov. 17, 2022. Beloved wife of Leonard Hassenstab; and loving mother to Susan Phelps, Mary Beth Eisenmenger (Larry), James Hassenstab (Rose), Timothy Hassenstab (Shelia), Jane Craig (Kevin), Deborah Herchenbach (Jim), Anne Cudaback and Thomas Hassenstab (Cheri).

Adele was raised in Humphrey and graduated from St Francis Catholic High School in 1944. She attended Marymount College in Salina Kansas. After college, her proficiency in shorthand and typing gained her employment as a secretary in Omaha at Omaha Steel and later, General Electric. In 1948 she married Leonard Hassenstab at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey and upon Len's graduation from Creighton University in 1950, they settled in their hometown of Humphrey where they raised their family of eight children.

She was a woman of strong faith, attending daily Mass and volunteering many hours in the church and school throughout her life. In her later years she was most often found resting with her rosary in her hands. She was a wonderful mother and a constant support to her husband throughout his career at Farmers State Bank. Adele and Len celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this past August. Her children will always treasure the beautiful, enduring love between her and their father, Len. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, children, 30 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and her sister, Mary Jean Gunderson.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lt. Emmett J. Kelly; grandson, Christopher Phelps; and great-granddaughter, Isabel Phelps.

Her children wish to express their deep appreciation for all those who provided compassionate care to our mother during her stay at Meridian Gardens and Brookestone Village.

The family requests no flowers, plants or keepsakes, but rather encourages memorials to St. Francis Church or School.