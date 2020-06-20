Marguerite Zimmerman
May 28, 1933-June 12, 2020
Marguerite Zimmerman passed away on June 12, 2020, surrounded by her kids, grandkids and cats in Bellevue. The family invites you to a Celebration of Life and time of sharing from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St., Bellevue.
Marguerite was born on May 28, 1933 at home on the family farm in Fredericka, Iowa. She taught elementary school in Iowa before marrying Donald Zimmerman on June 9, 1962. She then taught at West Park Elementary in Columbus. She was a second and third grade teacher for 33 years. After she retired, she continued to tutor many students. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa (then Iowa State Teachers College). She loved to travel, visiting Europe and China with her dear friend Lyla Girth. Marguerite loved her grandkids, cats, gardening, reading, and crafting. She loved nature. She had an appreciation for icky creatures of all kinds like spiders, bats and snakes, but she also loved the beautiful creatures, the birds and the butterflies.
She is survived by son, Jeffrey (Deborah); son, Bradley (Ann Marie); and Don's children: son, Robert (Sandy) and daughter, Debra (Tom) Hollman; grandchildren: Alexa, Brady, Blake, Kenyon, Nathan, Rob, Aaron and Travis; brother, Marlin (Nina) Bloem of Tempe, Arizona; sisters: Hermine (Louis) Harkin of Greene, Iowa, Shirley Hahn of Plainfield, Iowa, Karen (Gary) Klenzmann of Tripoli, Iowa. She also had many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by mother and father, Hans and Jennie (Stirler) Bloem; loving husband, Donald; and brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Mary Bloem.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
7308 S 42nd St
Bellevue, NE 68147
