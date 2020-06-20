Marguerite Zimmerman

May 28, 1933-June 12, 2020

Marguerite was born on May 28, 1933 at home on the family farm in Fredericka, Iowa. She taught elementary school in Iowa before marrying Donald Zimmerman on June 9, 1962. She then taught at West Park Elementary in Columbus. She was a second and third grade teacher for 33 years. After she retired, she continued to tutor many students. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa (then Iowa State Teachers College). She loved to travel, visiting Europe and China with her dear friend Lyla Girth. Marguerite loved her grandkids, cats, gardening, reading, and crafting. She loved nature. She had an appreciation for icky creatures of all kinds like spiders, bats and snakes, but she also loved the beautiful creatures, the birds and the butterflies.