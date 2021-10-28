Maria Luz Cisneros Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maria Luz CisnerosAugust 24, 1957 – October 26, 2021 Tags Maria Luz Cisneros Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics California Gov. Newsom gets vaccine booster shot AP California Gov. Newsom gets vaccine booster shot Blinken unveils modernization plan for State Dept. AP Blinken unveils modernization plan for State Dept. Watch Now: US Postal Service first-class mail is about to get slower AP Watch Now: US Postal Service first-class mail is about to get slower