Maria Luz Cisneros

August 24, 1957 – October 26, 2021

Maria Luz Cisneros, 64, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, Nov. 1, at the church. Interment will take place in Mexico. Memorials are suggested to the family or donor's choice.

Maria was born Aug. 24, 1957 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Jesus and Maria (Leon) Cisneros Espinoza. She attended Leyes de Retorma Elementary School. She went to work at Mallory Electronic in Mexico at the age of 15 and worked up to days before her first child was born. As a child she enjoyed playing soccer, track and hurdles. She also enjoyed reading and could do math in her head very easily. Her favorite pastimes were making her flowers from pantyhose and watching telenovelas.

Maria left Mexico in 1981, leaving her four daughters with her parents, to come to the United States to start a better life for her and her children. She started out working in Chicago, later moving to Florida to work in the strawberry fields, and later to Pasadena and Houston, Texas, where she worked until 1988. During her stay in Texas her daughters joined her from Mexico. The family later moved to Brownsville, Texas, and in 1992, moved to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. In 1993 the family moved to Nebraska. Maria owned Las Cazuelas restaurant in Schuyler from 1994 – 1996.

Maria is survived by her life partner, Gary Krepel of Columbus; daughter, Christina Cisneros (Oscar Torres) of Denison, Iowa; grandchildren, Iris Torres of Omaha; Karina Torres of Ames, Iowa; and Gerardo Torres of Denison, Iowa; daughter, Marianna Manzano Cisneros (Jesus Velazquez) of Grand Island; grandchildren, Esmeralda Gonzalez Manzano of Columbus; Jennifer Hernandez Manzano of Grand Island; Irma Y. Velazquez of Grand Island; and Alma Y. Velazquez of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Josiah Gonzalez; and Adriel Anaya Gonzalez of Columbus; daughter, Rosario (Jose M.) Velasco of Columbus; grandchildren, Mauricio D. Velasco, Isaac A. Velasco, and Jonathan M. Velasco all of Columbus; daughter, Maria de los Angeles Peña (Aaron M. Booker, Jr.) of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Alondra Peña of Washington, DC; Fabian J. Peña of Charleston, South Carolina; Fabiola L. Peña of Charleston, South Carolina; and Jocelyn C. Jimenez Peña of Washington, DC.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus Cisneros Espinoza and Maria Leon de Cisneros; and brothers, Sergio Cisneros de Leon and Santiago Cisneros de Leon.

