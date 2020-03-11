Marian Rowoldt

Age 91

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Revs. Cory Burma, Brad Birtell and John Nelson taking part in the service. Interment will be in the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central, Peace Lutheran Church, or those of the family choice.