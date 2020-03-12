Marian Rowoldt
September 6, 1928-March 8, 2020
Marian Rowoldt, 91, of Columbus, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Revs. Cory Burma, Brad Birtell and John E. Nelson, Jr. taking part in the service. Interment will be in the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central, Peace Lutheran Church, or those of the donor's choice.
Marian Elaine Rowoldt was born on Sept. 6, 1928, to Otto and Edith (Pike) Meyer in rural Lincoln. She was raised on the family farm and attended a one room school just down the road from her home through the eighth grade. After graduating from Waverly High School, Marian went to Midland College in Fremont to get a teaching degree. That is where she met her husband, Paul Rowoldt. They were married at United Lutheran Church in Havelock on June 22, 1952. During their 65 years of marriage, they served many churches in Kansas and Nebraska.
Marian enjoyed teaching, tending her flower gardens, feeding her birds and squirrels, and visiting over a good cup of coffee. She was a very loving, caring, generous and encouraging mom, grandma, great-grandma, friend and mentor. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church and was instrumental in forming L.I.F.T. (Ladies In Fellowship Together), a support group for widows. Marian also began a similar group for widows in the Lakeview community.
Marian is survived by son, Tim Rowoldt of Menahga, Minnesota; daughter, Ruth (Nathan) Larson of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; grandson, Nikoli (Candy) Kane of Medora, North Dakota; grandson, Adam (Jeanine Morgado) Larson of Reno, Nevada; great-grandchildren, Malia and Elliot Larson; nephews, David and Bill Meyer; niece, Marylou Hurley; those who knew her as “Mother Marian”; and her amazing neighbors and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by parents, Otto and Edith Meyer; husband, Rev. Dr. Paul Rowoldt; brother, Donald Meyer.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.