Marian Rowoldt

September 6, 1928-March 8, 2020

Marian Rowoldt, 91, of Columbus, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Revs. Cory Burma, Brad Birtell and John E. Nelson, Jr. taking part in the service. Interment will be in the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central, Peace Lutheran Church, or those of the donor's choice.

Marian Elaine Rowoldt was born on Sept. 6, 1928, to Otto and Edith (Pike) Meyer in rural Lincoln. She was raised on the family farm and attended a one room school just down the road from her home through the eighth grade. After graduating from Waverly High School, Marian went to Midland College in Fremont to get a teaching degree. That is where she met her husband, Paul Rowoldt. They were married at United Lutheran Church in Havelock on June 22, 1952. During their 65 years of marriage, they served many churches in Kansas and Nebraska.