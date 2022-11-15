Marie Brakenhoff

Marie E. Brakenhoff

March 19, 1922 - November 12, 2022

Marie E. Brakenhoff, 100, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery.

Marie Elsie Brakenhoff was born March 19, 1922, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Max and Barbara (Huthmacher) Babel. She married Norvin C. Brakenhoff on Sept. 14, 1948, in St. Bernard, Nebraska. Marie was a homemaker and worked at D &L and as a waitress at various places. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Perpetual Adoration and the Christian Mothers. Marie enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, card games and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Dan Brakenhoff of Columbus; son, Eugene (Barbara) Brakenhoff of Columbus; son, Larry (Mary) Brakenhoff of Schuyler; daughter, Diane Heft of Columbus; son, Ron (Shelley) Brakenhoff of Columbus; daughter, Joyce (Keith) Wiese of Plattsmouth; son, John (Jamie) Brakenhoff of Columbus; daughter, Deb (Ron) Ita of Columbus; daughter, Linda Brakenhoff of Columbus; daughter, Connie (Jim) Speicher of Columbus; son, Don (Kris) Brakenhoff of Hastings; son, Doug Brakenhoff of Columbus; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Rosie Wieland of Madison; sister-in-law, Dorothy Babel of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Barbara Babel; husband, Norvin C. Brakenhoff; grandson, Korey Wiese; brother, Victor Babel; brother, Elmer Babel; brother, Lavern Babel; brother, Andrew Babel; brother, Harold Babel; brother, Ralph Babel; and two infant brothers.

