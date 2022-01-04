Marie Porter

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, Nebraska.