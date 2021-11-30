Marie Stavas (Stehno)

Marie S. Stavas (Stehno)

March 12, 1931 – November 10, 2021

Marie S. Stavas (Stehno), 90, entered her eternal journey on Nov. 10, 2021, peacefully in the arms of family and spirit of friends after a brief illness.

A memorial Mass of Christian Rite will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, at 204th and Maple St. in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

She was born on the family farm in Hitchcock County near Stratton, Nebraska, on March 12, 1931. Growing up in the Depression era and drought ridden 1930s in the Midwest, she learned fortitude, compassion and humor that marked her persona for years to come.

Marie studied nursing in Denver, Colorado, and became a licensed practical nurse (LPN) after graduating from high school in Stratton, Nebraska.

She returned home and began working at the local McCook, Nebraska, hospital. She met her husband, Joseph L Stavas, through mutual friends in McCook. Joseph was working as a radio announcer in McCook when they met. They married on June 30, 1952, at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Stratton. Joseph and Marie were married 67 years before Joseph left his bride on Sept. 10, 2019.

Joseph and Marie moved to western Nebraska and northeast Kansas before settling in Columbus, Nebraska, in the early 1960s. This is where they prospered and raised their family.

Marie was a very generous person. She opened her home up to many foster children, exchange students and traveling relatives through the years. She invited cousins and friends to visit and enjoyed entertaining many holidays and summer gatherings at their lake home near Schuyler. She never believed in people being strangers and was always welcoming and loving towards others. She felt family and friends were very important in her life and stressed this to her family as well.

Marie loved and cared for her flower garden, many plants and bird feeders. She loved sharing her flowers with family and friends and watching birds and squirrels eating from the many bird feeders in her yard. She especially loved her roses and fed them tenderly.

She was a longtime faithful member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus.

She is survived by a sister, Rose Brinks from LaPorte, Colorado; sister-in-law, JoAnn Svajgr (Al) as well as her daughter, Jacqueline K Pletan (Warren); and sons, Jospeh M Stavas (Maureen); and Kenneth J Stavas. She has nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who also survive.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary (Sis) Stehno; sister, Regina C Weskamp; brothers, Raymond and Edmund Stehno; and her husband, Joseph L Stavas.

Memorials to St Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Ave., Columbus, NE 68601.