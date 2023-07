Marilyn Kathryn Baalhorn

May 7, 1953 - July 2, 2023

Marilyn Kathryn Baalhorn, 70, of Lincoln, passed away July 2, 2023. She was born on May 7, 1953 in David City, Nebraska.

Services will be held at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 6, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Memorials can be made to Davis-Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's, The Cat House or Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com