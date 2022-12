Marilyn Davies

Age 67

Marilyn (Hohndorf) Davies, 67, of Shelby, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home.

Funeral service is 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City. Visitation is 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the church. Funeral lunch immediately following service. Interment is 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Faith West Cemetery.

Memorials can be directed towards Faith Lutheran Church, Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School (NELHS) or Trinity Lutheran Grade School.

Chermok Funeral Home of David City is handling arrangements for the family.