Marilyn Hascall

May 30, 1969 - April 23, 2021

Marilyn Hascall, 51, of David City, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at her home in David City.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday at the chapel. Interment will be held at a later date. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Masks are encouraged but not required.

Marilyn was born May 30, 1969, in David City, Nebraska, to Jerry and Josephine (Havlovic) Polacek. She attended school in David City and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1987 and later attended Kearney State College.

On June 12, 1993, Marilyn was united in marriage to Gary Hascall at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City. Two daughters, Samantha and Kylie, were born to this union. She had worked at Northside and Henningson Foods in David City. Marilyn loved crafts and enjoyed nature. She and Gary also enjoyed many camping trips with the girls when they were younger. Marilyn also had a love for her cats.