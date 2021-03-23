Marilyn Kasik

April 30, 1934 - March 20, 2021

Marilyn Kasik, 86, of Richland, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Genoa Care Center in Genoa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, with the Rev. Joe Miksch as celebrant. Visitation will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday with a 5:30 vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Committal is at 2 p.m. at Wilson Cemetery.

Marilyn Kasik was born on April 30, 1934, to Adella (Hamsa) and Lad Belina. She graduated from Howells High School and Midland Teaching College. She was a teacher for 7.5 years in country schools near Howells. On April 12, 1958, she married Lawrence Kasik, and to this union 10 children were born.

Marilyn was well known for her delicious food and bakery, her sewing talents and teaching others. Along with raising her children, she was a 4-H leader and county fair judge for many years, belonged to Extension and quilting clubs and had a catering business for 20 years.