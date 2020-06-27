× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn Kay Loontjer

May 5, 1944-June 22, 2020,

Marilyn Kay Loontjer, 76, passed away June 22, 2020.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2320 Highway 69,Gresham, NE There will be no visitation.

Marilyn Kay Loontjer was born on May 5, 1944, to Raymond and Evelyn (Schlueter) Gonnerman in York, Nebraska.

On Aug. 6, 1966, Marilyn was united in marriage to Edwin Loontjer. Marilyn taught school for one year in Lansing, Illinois and for five years in Columbus, Nebraska. She was then an accountant for her and husband's electrical business for 17 years.

Memorials can be made in care of St. Peter Lutheran Church - Gresham, Nebraska.

Services provided by Volzke Funeral Home Seward, NE.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Loontjer , please visit Tribute Store.