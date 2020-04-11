× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn Lee Nolan

July 11, 1942-April 9, 2020

Marilyn Lee Nolan, 77, of Columbus, passed away April 9, 2020, peacefully at Heritage of Meridian Garden in Columbus, after fighting a courageous battle with breast cancer for 13 years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Marilyn's wishes were for her body to be donated to science.

Marilyn Lee (Rockford) Nolan was born to Kenneth and Mayme Rockford on July 11, 1942, in Columbus. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1960. Marilyn was united in marriage to Warren Nolan on Aug. 14, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Columbus. To this union, three children were born.

Marilyn had many passions in life that included quilting, crocheting, knitting, needlework, painting and ceramics. She loved playing the piano and organ for her church and teaching piano lessons to students. Every student Marilyn taught was forever placed in her heart as one of her own.

Throughout her life, Marilyn followed many different career paths. Some of those included working at JC Penny's, Nielsen Chevrolet, Avon Representative, owned and operated Woodrick Shoes, preschool para educator at the YMCA, and lifelong piano/organ teacher.