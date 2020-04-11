Marilyn Lee Nolan
July 11, 1942-April 9, 2020
Marilyn Lee Nolan, 77, of Columbus, passed away April 9, 2020, peacefully at Heritage of Meridian Garden in Columbus, after fighting a courageous battle with breast cancer for 13 years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Marilyn's wishes were for her body to be donated to science.
Marilyn Lee (Rockford) Nolan was born to Kenneth and Mayme Rockford on July 11, 1942, in Columbus. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1960. Marilyn was united in marriage to Warren Nolan on Aug. 14, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Columbus. To this union, three children were born.
Marilyn had many passions in life that included quilting, crocheting, knitting, needlework, painting and ceramics. She loved playing the piano and organ for her church and teaching piano lessons to students. Every student Marilyn taught was forever placed in her heart as one of her own.
Throughout her life, Marilyn followed many different career paths. Some of those included working at JC Penny's, Nielsen Chevrolet, Avon Representative, owned and operated Woodrick Shoes, preschool para educator at the YMCA, and lifelong piano/organ teacher.
Marilyn devoted most of her free time towards providing care for her eldest son and doing God's work. She was a very loving, caring, generous, and encouraging wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and mentor. She was one of the strongest examples of ‘Faith over Fear' and always put God at the center of everything that she did.
Marilyn is survived by husband, Warren Nolan of Columbus; daughter, Annette (Andy) Alt of Columbus; grandchildren: Aric Alt of Columbus, Aron (Tisha) Alt (and their children: Janessa and Davien) of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Ashtin (Tanner) Balfour of Central City; son, Kevin (Jen) Nolan of Humphrey; grandchildren, Tre Nolan of Norman, Oklahoma and Paige Nolan of Humphrey; sister, Anita Speed of Colorado.
Marilyn was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Mayme Rockford; son, Terry Nolan.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
