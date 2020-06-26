Marilyn Loontjer

Marilyn Kay Loontjer
May 5, 1944-June 29, 2020
Marilyn Kay Loontjer, 76 years, 1 month and 17 days, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2320 Highway 69,
Gresham, NE 68367, with The Rev. Neil Wheeler officiating. Inurnment will take place at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Gresham, Nebraska. There will be no visitation.
Marilyn Kay Loontjer was born on May 5, 1944, to Raymond and Evelyn (Schlueter) Gonnerman in York, Nebraska. She attended Gresham High School, graduating in 1962. Following high school, Marilyn attended Peru State College graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
On Aug. 6, 1966, Marilyn was united in marriage to Edwin Loontjer. Marilyn taught school for one year in Lansing, Illinois and for five years in Columbus, Nebraska. She was then an accountant for her and husband's electrical business for 17 years. After attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for one year she worked in several positions for the State of Nebraska for the next 22 years until she retired at age 72.
Marilyn valued being a mother as her most rewarding career. In her free time, Marilyn enjoyed participating in sports, taking care of her pets and being a Nebraska Cornhusker football and volleyball fan.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Carma Loontjer (Don Rosen), Pueblo, Colorado and Janel Holsten, Lincoln, Nebraska; granddaughters, Presley and Sydney Holsten, Lincoln, Nebraska; son-in-law, Ryan Holsten, Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Eugene (Donna) Gonnerman, York, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Elaine Gonnerman, Wahoo, Nebraska.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Evelyn Gonnerman; stillborn son, Edwin Ray Loontjer; and brother, Roger Gonnerman.
Memorials can be made in care of St. Peter Lutheran Church - Gresham, Nebraska.
